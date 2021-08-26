Zacks Investment Research Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

