Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNSE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

SNSE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

