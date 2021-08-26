Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €35.50 by Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €35.50 ($41.76) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vivendi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.40 ($39.29).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.94. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

