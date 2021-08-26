Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $148.00 at Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

