Barclays Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $879.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $880.00 to $879.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $807.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,068,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.