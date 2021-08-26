The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Citigroup started coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

