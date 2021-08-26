AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

