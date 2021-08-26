Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Now Covered by Grupo Santander

Analysts at Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s current price.

IBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

