Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 2.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $656.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

