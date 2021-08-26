Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.14

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 52331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

