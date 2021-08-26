Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 3.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.04. 16,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,860,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

