Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 4.8%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.87. 23,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,079,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

