Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 2.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 30,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,228,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,720 shares of company stock worth $1,475,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

