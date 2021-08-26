Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 6.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. 4,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,079,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

