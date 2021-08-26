AXIS Capital’s (AXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

