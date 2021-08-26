Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,518,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.