Financial Comparison: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.77 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.21

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 7 5 0 2.31

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

