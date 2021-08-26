Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia reported sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $240.89 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Saia by 1,119.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Saia by 6.6% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 12,454.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Saia by 25.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

