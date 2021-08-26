Critical Review: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.44 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.69 GDS $879.54 million 12.07 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -78.88

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 GDS 0 2 4 1 2.86

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.07%. GDS has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.80%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than GDS.

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60% GDS -16.28% -5.21% -2.05%

Summary

GDS beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

