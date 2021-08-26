Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

