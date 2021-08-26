Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

