Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09.
Country Garden Company Profile
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.