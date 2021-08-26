Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.54. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.