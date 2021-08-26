adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

