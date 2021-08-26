Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

