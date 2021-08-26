Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

