Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's decision to temporarily suspend share repurchase program has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

