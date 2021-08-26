Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.56.

Shares of ESS opened at $317.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

