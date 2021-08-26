Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.72 ($78.49).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

