Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 53,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

