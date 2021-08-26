Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $224,284.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,221.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

