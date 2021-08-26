Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,610.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4,629.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

