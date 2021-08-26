Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

KRG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

