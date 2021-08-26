freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

freenet stock opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.37.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

