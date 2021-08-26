Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $426.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

