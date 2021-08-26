Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

EPA KER opened at €675.00 ($794.12) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €743.40.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

