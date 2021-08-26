salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.31.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

