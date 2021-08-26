Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

