PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PNM opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 171.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 557,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in PNM Resources by 20.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

