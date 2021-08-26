Bank of America Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $424,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

