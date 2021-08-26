Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.18.

STLD opened at $70.50 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

