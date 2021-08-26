Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

