Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAL. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

