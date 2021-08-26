Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Halma stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

