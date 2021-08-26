Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

