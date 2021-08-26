DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 3.60. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

