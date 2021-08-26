Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

