Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 8.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.18. 16,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,158,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

