Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 34,118 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.50.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $743.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Adagene by 34.5% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

