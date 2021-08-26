Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 20,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 805,686 shares.The stock last traded at $103.64 and had previously closed at $101.78.

The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

