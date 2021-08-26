Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,081,359 shares.The stock last traded at $16.85 and had previously closed at $15.67.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

